Elderly man rescued from Trinity River as he held onto tree roots, Forney first responders say

A good Samaritan helped rescue him from the water, according to officials.

Forney and Kaufman County first responders were able to rescue a man who had fallen into the Trinity River Saturday afternoon, officials said. The elderly man had been able to call 911 while holding on to a tree root system in the water.

After the man called 911, first responders arrived around 3:45 p.m. at the scene near U.S. Highway 80 and the Trinity River Bridge. A good Samaritan named Daniel Washburn helped Forney Police Officer Laramie Kennedy find the man, as he was about 125 feet south of the highway in the river.

The man had been in an accident when his truck flooded, police said. While he was trying to get to safety, he fell into the river and was swept away downstream before he grabbed onto the roots.

Washburn got into the water and helped "stabilize" the man until more first responders arrived, officials said. A team was then able to pull both men up a 12-foot bank to safety.