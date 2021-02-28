CLEAR Alert issued for missing 35-year-old man, Anna police say

Officials believe he may be in danger. Anyone with any information should call 911 or Anna police at 972-924-2848.

Anna police are searching for a missing 35-year-old man, officials said early Sunday. A CLEAR Alert has been issued for Christopher Patchin.

He was last seen around midnight Sunday at a Flying J Truck Stop in Anna, located at 714 South Central Expressway. He was wearing a dark-colored ball cap, blue denim shirt, a tan zip-up vest, blue jeans and cowboy boots at the time, police said.

Patchin is about 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a thick beard.

