2 sentenced to life without parole in 2019 robbery, murder of Garland convenience store clerk, officials say

Luis Alejandro Espinoza, 21, and Emmanuel Martinez, 21, were sentenced to life in prison without parole in the robbery and shooting death of Heng Lam.

GARLAND, Texas — Two men have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of a Garland convenience store clerk, officials said.

The Garland Police Department announced this past week that a Dallas County court sentenced 21-year-old Luis Alejandro Espinoza and 21-year-old Emmanuel Martinez to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the robbery and shooting death of 30-year-old Heng Lam.

Around 11:30 p.m. on May 22, 2019, Garland police officers responded to a robbery at a convenience store in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street near Plano Road. When officers arrived on scene, they found Lam suffering from a gunshot wound. Lam was then transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police said surveillance video captured images of the armed suspects, whose faces were covered.

The suspects were later identified as Espinoza and Martinez. They both sentenced for capital murder in Lam’s death.