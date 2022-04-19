23-year-old mother shoots, kills child's grandmother in Richardson, police say

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Monday at 4151 East Renner Road, which is the address for a Starbucks off Renner and North Star Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

RICHARDSON, Texas — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the fatal shooting of her child’s grandmother in Richardson, officials said.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. Monday, April 18, at 4151 East Renner Road, which is the address for a Starbucks off Renner and North Star Road. The location is in an area of Richardson that is east of President George Bush Turnpike.

Police received a 911 call about a woman firing a gun at another woman, according to a news release. Police said they learned that the suspect, Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23, and the victim, Kentoria Nicole Edwards, 52, were involved in a disturbance.

According to police, Edwards is the grandmother of Watts’ child and had full custody. Watts requested to see her child and Edwards agreed they could meet at the location.

During the visit, Watts pulled out a handgun and shot Edwards and attempted to leave with the child, police said. Paramedics responded and took Edwards to a hospital, where she died. Officers who responded to the shooting arrested Watts.

We’re at the Starbucks on E.Renner rd in Richardson, where a grandmother was shot & killed last night.



Crews are continuing the cleanup process.



See tweet below for additional info: @wfaa pic.twitter.com/gUjIQhBNnw — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) April 19, 2022

No one else was injured in the shooting.

On Tuesday, all morning and into the afternoon, a clean up crew was at Starbucks. One woman told WFAA she heard the gunshots.

“Just pops. You’re thinking kids are playing. Nothing ever happens here. Pretty safe,” said Rosemary, who lives near the Starbucks.

WFAA also spoke to Lori Johnson, who lives near the victim. She was shaking as she heard the news. Johnson said, right before the shooting, she saw Watts getting dropped off.

"She got let off at the front of the neighborhood, and walked to the back, and trying to find someone in the home,” said Johnson.

Johnson said no one let her in the house.

“She asked me if I knew where the people were in the home,” Johnson said. “Now, I’m wondering who dropped her off. I think there are some Ring door bell, maybe someone has some video."

As the family is getting ready to bury their loved one, Richardson police are continuing their investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the department at 972-744-4800.