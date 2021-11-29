7 tips to help stop porch pirates this holiday shipping season

How can you protect yourself from becoming a victim? It comes down to being vigilant and not creating the opportunity for thieves in the first place.

It's once again the season of giving ... and the season of taking, if you're a porch pirate.

And it's a problem that apparently isn't going away. According to stats from C+R Research, more than 90% of Americans plan to shop online, getting their packages delivered to their homes. That's an increase compared to previous holidays - which creates a ripe opportunity for thieves.

According to the Better Business Bureau, nearly a quarter of Americans have already had a package stolen in 2021. But if you haven't had one stolen this year, you probably will at some point - more than 3 in 4 Americans have been a victim of package theft in their lifetime, according to SafeWise.

Another recent 2019 study from Accenture also said one-in-five North Texans has been a victim of porch pirates. But there is a silver lining in all this ... sort of. No city in North Texas landed on the worst metros for package thefts. That honor goes to Denver, followed by San Francisco.

One security expert who participated in that SafeWise study attributed it to the low risk and potential high reward for porch piracy. For many would-be-thieves, "there are no special skills needed to walk up a driveway and steal a package," Stickle, told Axios. Add to that, there's usually minimal punishment - misdemeanors, at most.

While that might be the case elsewhere, it is a felony in Texas to steal a package from a porch as of Sept. 1, 2019 - no matter the value of whatever is inside. But sometimes, even that does little to deter what Arlington Police Department Lt. Christopher Cook called "crimes of opportunities."

"At the end of the day, it’s just so easy for them to jump out of the car, come grab your belongings, and they’re gone - just like that,” he told WFAA in a previous interview on the same topic.

Reporting from The Conversation, whose team watched hours of porch pirate videos online, showed that thieves could get away with packages in as little as 30 seconds.

So, how can you protect yourself from becoming a victim? It comes down to being vigilant and not creating the opportunity for thieves in the first place. Below are seven tips from the BBB to prevent package thieves from dampening your holiday spirits.

1. Check with your neighbors.

Sometimes, your package may not be stolen, just at the wrong address. Before filing a report or contacting the shipper, the BBB recommends checking with your neighbors. Many delivery companies will also take pictures of your package in the spot where it was delivered.

2. Don’t leave packages unattended.

If you are expecting a package, the BBB says it's best to try and schedule a delivery when you know you will be home. If you can't be home, consider asking your neighbors if they would hold on to delivered packages for you.

3. Ship items to the store.

If you buy an item from a retailer that has a physical location near your home, consider shipping it there instead. Most retailers will require proof of purchase or ID in order for you to pick packages up.

4. Use a security camera.

The BBB says installing a home security system is a good way to deter package thefts, especially if it's highly visible and your home has signage that specifically states it's under surveillance.

Even if a package is stolen from your porch, the video evidence could help the police track down the thieves.

5. Require a signature.

Many delivery companies have an option to require a signature before leaving a package. Just be sure to check with the delivery company on their policy for packages that are not signed for - they may return it to the sender after a certain number of tries.

6. Consider a package receiving service.

Some major retailers, like Amazon, offer secure package locations that you can access with a key or code. Some police departments, like the Glenn Heights Police Department, are allowing residents to ship their packages to their buildings.

7. File a report.

If you think your package has been stolen, the BBB recommends filing a report with your local police department and the delivery company. Depending on which delivery service you use, they may offer insurance or other ways to reimburse you.