ARLINGTON, Texas — You probably can’t go as extreme as the infamous glitter bombs. Those cleverly rigged bait boxes explode all over a thief who steals a package from a porch.

But there are some easy to follow, less extreme measures that can protect your parcels from what are now commonly known as "porch pirates."

“They’re just crimes of opportunities,” said Arlington Police Department Lt. Christopher Cook. "At the end of the day, it’s just so easy for them to jump out of the car, come grab your belongings, and they’re gone – just like that.”

We asked a few police departments across North Texas for tips on how we can protect ourselves.

Here are some suggestions:

Avoid home delivery.

Cook says it’s a good idea to have packages delivered to your office if your boss will allow it. He also suggests using alternative delivery sites like Amazon lockers, which are located across the region. In-store delivery is another option. Or, some police departments - like the city of Glenn Heights – let you ship packages to them.

But if home delivery is the only option, police offer these tips:

Give drivers specific delivery instructions.

“You know, build a relationship with your postal folks,” Cook said “A lot of these drivers have specific routes.” Cook says you can let drivers know your preference. He suggests giving delivery instructions to hide a package behind a column, wall, or bench. “Sometimes you can schedule deliveries, too,” Cook added.

Know your neighbors and ask for help.

Having a neighbor conceal a box or even take it inside their home for you can save you from falling victim to thieves.

Leave on your television and some indoor lights.

“If thieves approach your home and think someone’s home, they might choose another victim,” Cook said. “Barking dogs are good as well.”

Take advantage of technology.

Highland Park police suggest using a wi-fi enabled device to alert you when a package is placed on your porch. They say installing a front door security camera to keep watch over your deliveries helps, too. Amazon has new technology that can give delivery drivers codes to open your garage or even your front door.

Highland Park Sgt. Lance Koppa said officers in his department are actively working to prevent thefts by stopping at homes where they see packages left on porches. They leave a note on the front door listing those alternative delivery methods.

As of Sept. 1, it is now a felony in Texas to steal a package from a porch – no matter the value of whatever is inside.

But Cook said, unfortunately, all of us are vulnerable. He recently fell victim to a porch pirate himself.

“Yeah, nobody is immune,” he said.

