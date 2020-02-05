Suspects rearrested in connection with 2006 Terrell Pizza Hut shooting

During the original investigation, detectives say the suspects, some former and current employees, planned a robbery that then led to a double homicide.

Fourteen-years after the shooting death of two Pizza Hut employees in Terrell, police have arrested four suspects in connection with the case, officials say.

Terrell police have identified the suspects as Justin Prox, 32, Anthony Holliman, 32, Bianca Newman, 36, and Darius Hubbard, 33.

Authorities say around 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 3, 2006, detectives found the two victims, Patricia Oferoskey and Stephen Mitchelltree, dead inside a Pizza Hut.

During the original investigation, detectives say the suspects, some former and some current Pizza Hut employees, planned a robbery that then led to a double homicide.

The four suspects were arrested and faced capital murder charges but were all eventually released by the district attorney, according to authorities.

“For fourteen years, the Terrell police have worked for justice for the families of the victims,” officials said in a news release.

Officials say recently a team of Terrell police investigators, Texas Rangers, and the Kaufman District Attorney’s Office began another thorough re-examination of the case.

Then on May 1, a special grand jury session convened.

Authorities say they were able to obtain criminal indictments through the Kaufman County District Attorney’s Office with the help of new technology, investigators and a multi-agency team.

The four original suspects were arrested against this week.

Police officials said no additional information will be released because of the ongoing investigation.

