Undercover sting leads to arrest, seizure of $60,000 in narcotics at Hurst residence

A 22-year-old man was arrested after more than $60,000 worth of illegal narcotics were seized in a sting operation on Friday in Hurst, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

A search warrant served at a home in the 800 block of West Harwood Road resulted in the arrest of the suspect and seizure of two laptops, two smartphones, $18,000 in cash, a vehicle and a stolen firearm.

The suspect's name was not released due to the ongoing investigation, officials said.

Special Crimes Unit investigators used undercover roles to monitor social media websites, which led investigators to the suspect. That individual was identified as a supply source for multiple types of narcotics to youths and adults, the sheriff's office said.

Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted in the investigation.

“This type of investigation commonly leads our SCU investigators across county lines,” said Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler. “We are appreciative of the joint cooperation between the two specialized units which led to a successful and safe outcome for all persons involved.”

The department says illegal sales and use of fentanyl has increased due to the addictive nature of the drug. Officials believe the Percocet pills found in the operation were laced with fentanyl.

Narcotics seized in the operation also included: methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Adderall (amphetamine), hydrocodone, lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD), tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates, dimethyltryptamine (DMT), and marijuana.