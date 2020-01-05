Teen faces capital murder charge in shooting death of 66-year-old woman

Authorities say two women were shot during an apartment break-in in late April in North Richland Hills.

A 17-year-old faces a charge of capital murder in connection with the shooting death of a 66-year-old woman in North Richland Hills, officials say.

Around 2 a.m. on April 24, police responded to a call that an apartment was being broken into near the 3300 block of Willowcrest Drive.

When officers arrived, they found two women who had been shot, according to authorities.

Police say 66-year-old Peggy Franklin was pronounced dead at the scene; the other victim was transported to the hospital.

Friday morning, police confirmed Roel Jose Cano Jr., 17, had been arrested on a charge of capital murder.

He also faces a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony, authorities say.

Cano Jr. remains in custody at North Richland Hills jail in lieu of $1,753,000 bail.