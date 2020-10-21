Suspect in shooting death of man outside Dallas lounge turns himself in

Rashad Aman Rayford, 23, was booked into the Dallas County jail on a murder charge in the death of Nicholas Slaughter.

A suspect wanted in connection with the shooting death of a 29-year-old man surrendered to the Dallas police on Wednesday, officials said.

Police said Slaughter died early Monday at a local hospital after he was shot in a parking lot near the Chocolate Lounge in Dallas.

WFAA spoke to Slaughter’s family Monday. They described him as a great uncle, brother, son and friend. Slaughter’s family said he recently returned home from basic training.

“He made all of the right decisions in his life,” Obera added. “He tried to stay on the straight and narrow path,” said Marlo Obera, Slaughter’s brother-in-law.