Dallas detectives seek help in 2 separate homicide investigations

Authorities found two 51-year-old men dead within 12 hours of one another. Now they're asking for the public's help finding the suspects.

Dallas police are asking for the public's help with two separate homicide investigations.

Authorities said the first incident occurred around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Parkside Apartments located near the 2800 block of Community Drive.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 51-year-old man inside an apartment who had been shot several times. Investigators have not released the victim's name, as they work to notify next of kin.

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is asked to contact Det. Chris Anderson at 214-671-3616 or c.anderson@dallascityhall.com and reference to case No. 187392-2020.

Another 51-year-old man was found dead early Wednesday morning in Dallas. Police said officers conducted a welfare check around 12:15 a.m. on the 4100 block of Lawnview Avenue.

When authorities arrived, they found Paul Vincent Parker lying on the ground with injuries to his head. Officials pronounced Parker dead at the scene.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office said he died from homicidal violence.

Investigators ask anyone with information about Parker's death to contact Det. Tonya McDaniel at 214-671-4236 or tonya.mcdanial@dallascityhall.com in reference to case No. 187684-2020.