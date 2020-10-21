Man arrested in connection with triple fatal shooting at Dallas hotel

Officials said a hotel manager called authorities around 12 p.m. on Sept. 26 after finding a man and two women dead at a Super 7 Inn.

Dallas police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a triple fatal shooting that occurred last month.

Officials said around 12 p.m. on Sept. 26, a hotel manager called authorities after finding a man and two women dead at Super 7 Inn at 10335 Gardner Road.

The people were identified as 38-year-old Rachael Escamilla, 56-year-old Peggy Bailey, and 33-year-old Michael Rivera, according to Dallas police.

On Oct. 15, authorities arrested Efrain Cisneros on a capital murder charge. He remains in custody in lieu of a $3 million bail, according to jail records.