x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Man arrested in connection with triple fatal shooting at Dallas hotel

Officials said a hotel manager called authorities around 12 p.m. on Sept. 26 after finding a man and two women dead at a Super 7 Inn.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas police arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a triple fatal shooting that occurred last month. 

Officials said around 12 p.m. on Sept. 26, a hotel manager called authorities after finding a man and two women dead at Super 7 Inn at 10335 Gardner Road.

The people were identified as 38-year-old Rachael Escamilla, 56-year-old Peggy Bailey, and 33-year-old Michael Rivera, according to Dallas police. 

RELATED: 3 people found dead at Dallas hotel identified

On Oct. 15, authorities arrested Efrain Cisneros on a capital murder charge. He remains in custody in lieu of a $3 million bail, according to jail records. 

Dallas police did not release additional details on whether Cisneros knew the victims or how they determined he was the suspect in the case. 

Credit: Dallas police
Efrain Cisneros, 37, mugshot.

Related Articles