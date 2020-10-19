Police searching for suspect after 29-year-old man fatally shot in parking lot outside Dallas lounge

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com.

A 29-year-old man died early Monday at a local hospital after he was shot in a parking lot next to the Chocolate Lounge in Dallas, police said.

Nicholas Slaughter showed up to the hospital around 12:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound, according to police. He later died from his injuries.

Police believe he was injured in a shooting in the parking lot next to the Chocolate Lounge. Police say the shooter was on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Det. Abel Lopez at 214-671-3676 or abel.lopez@dallascityhall.com. The case number is 186354-2020.