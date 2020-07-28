Suspect accused of shooting 44-year-old man following a dispute

Dallas police say Dedrick Crowe is accused of shooting a 44-year-old man following a verbal dispute.

DALLAS — A 27-year-old man faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after shooting another person, jail records show.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. Monday near the 10400 block of Metric Drive.

Officers say they met with a witness at the location who was able to give police a positive identification of Crowe.

The 44-year-old man who was shot was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive, authorities say.

Officers say they located a handgun at the location of the shooting.