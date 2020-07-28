One dead, another injured after motorcycle wreck, Dallas police say

According to officials, a passerby saw the wrecked motorcycle and heard a woman crying for help.

DALLAS — A 40-year-old man was killed and a 38-year-old woman is in critical condition after they were in a motorcycle crash Monday night, Dallas police said.

The crashed happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on the 12500 block of TI Boulevard.

Police say the motorcycle was headed south at a high rate of speed when the man driving it failed to negotiate a curve and struck a guard rail. The female passenger was then thrown over the guard rail and into a creek bed below.

The motorcycle came to a rest in the roadway.

TI BLVD closed after a deadly motorcycle crash. The passenger was ejected and found in a creek by a passing motorist. pic.twitter.com/trYKHhOVFi — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 28, 2020

Both the driver and passenger were taken to a local hospital, officials said. The driver later died at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation.