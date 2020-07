Police do not have any suspects in custody at this time.

A man was shot overnight Tuesday near a gas station by Cityplace Tower, Dallas police said.

He is expected to survive, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. to the scene at 2503 Lemmon Ave. They found the man who had been shot and he was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

Police said they do not have any suspects in custody at this time and did not release any additional information.

An investigation is ongoing.