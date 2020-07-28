2 people injured in overnight shooting, Dallas police say

Detectives say two people were shot and driven to a local hospital. They were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

A verbal dispute ended with two people being shot Monday night in Dallas, officials say.

Dallas police say a 26-year-old woman had gotten into an altercation with a woman she knew earlier in the day.

Around 11:23 p.m., the 26-year-old went to the 9500 block of Forest Lane to meet family members.

Investigators say while the woman was at the location, she was approached by four suspects whom she knew, which included a man and three women.

According to officials, one of the suspects rammed the woman’s car with their vehicle.

The suspects and the woman then got into an argument, and the male suspect began shooting towards a group of people, police say.

Detectives say two people were shot and driven to a local hospital. They were treated for their injuries and are expected to survive.

The suspects fled the location before officers arrived.