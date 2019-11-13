Police detained a student Wednesday after reports of a gun at Lone Star High School in Frisco, school officials said.

A Frisco Independent School District spokesperson did not know if police found a weapon when they detained the student. The student had what appeared to be a gun on the bus Wednesday morning, officials said.

The school and the surrounding area were locked down while police investigated the report of an armed student, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

Frisco police are investigating the incident, school officials said.

Also on WFAA: