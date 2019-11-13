DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating after they say a man was shot multiple times and robbed Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the 3600 block of North St. Augustine Drive, officials said.

Officers on scene told WFAA a man was walking down the street when someone came up and attempted to rob him.

The suspect then shot the victim multiple times, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

