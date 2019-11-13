DALLAS — A man was injured after gunshots rang out around 1 a.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Tropics, a club on the 3700 block of Dilido Road, Dallas police told WFAA.

Police on scene said an altercation ensued after several people walked outside into the club's parking lot.

Mike Forbes/WFAA

As people were getting into a car, shots were fired, hitting at least two cars.

A man in one of the cars was grazed by a bullet, police said. The car had been hit by multiple bullets.

Mike Forbes/WFAA

The man and another person then drove to a nearby Walmart for help. He was taken to the hospital but is expected to survive, officers told WFAA.

This is an ongoing investigation.

WFAA will update this story as more information becomes available.

