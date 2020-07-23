Search for suspect underway after 32-year-old man shot, killed, Dallas police say

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. When they arrived, they located the victim, identified as Ricardo Espinoza.

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Dallas, police say.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 9500 block of Brockbank Drive. When they arrived, they located the victim, identified as Ricardo Espinoza, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Espinoza to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Dallas police said the suspect was described as a light-skinned male between the age of 30 and 40, about 5-feet-8-inches tall, 180 pounds and possibly balding. He was wearing a white shirt and black cargo shorts.

Police are asking anyone with information concerning this crime to contact Detective Morgan with the Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 214-671-3630 or email jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Reference case number 128324-2020.