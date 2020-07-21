Man admits to killing Dallas ISD teacher, affidavit says

Detectives say during the interview, the suspect gave a voluntary statement admitting to the killing his girlfirend, Jennifer Hickmon.

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after police say he admitted to killing his girlfriend, officials say.

The body of 37-year-old Dallas ISD teacher Jennifer Hickmon was found on July 12 after Dallas police conducted a health and welfare check near the 6000 block of Happy Trails Drive.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Hickmon's family members met officers at the residence and said she hadn't been responding to any phone calls or text messages.

When officers entered the house, they found the Dallas ISD teacher dead. Authorities said they believe Hickmon had died from homicidal violence.

Authorities say during their investigation they determined that 35-year-old Jeffery Alan Scott is the person who killed Hickmon.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a person who lives in Shreveport told authorities that Scott admitted he killed his girlfriend, Hickmon.

Scott also allegedly said he killed Hickmon’s ex-boyfriend. However, detectives say they have exhausted any lead on who Hickmon’s ex-boyfriend is, according to the affidavit.

Detectives say they did not locate any additional victims at the residence where Hickmon was found dead.

Authorities issued a warrant and arrested Scott on July 16 in San Marcos.

Scott was transported to the Hays County jail, where Dallas homicide detectives interviewed him.

Detectives say during the interview, Scott gave a voluntary statement admitting to the killing of Hickmon.

Scott faces a murder charge and remains in jail pending his transfer to the Dallas County jail, according to officials.