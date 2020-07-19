x
Brother shot sister's ex-boyfriend at downtown apartment complex, Fort Worth police say

A man was taken to a local hospital early Sunday after an argument turned violent, Fort Worth police said. 

The shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. at The Phoenix Apartments at 429 College Ave. 

According to police at the scene, a woman's ex-boyfriend was trying to get into an apartment gate while arguing with her. 

At some point, police say her brother got involved in the argument and allegedly shot the ex-boyfriend. 

Police said the shooting was possibly in self-defense. The shooter has been taken into custody.

Officials could not say what the man's condition was at the hospital.


