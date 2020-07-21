Dallas County deputies looking for suspect in assault and hit-and-run

Dallas County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an assault suspect who beat another driver after the two of them were involved in an accident.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Monday on Interstate 20 westbound near Interstate 35, officials said. A black and white Ford Crown Victoria hit a maroon-covered truck from behind. Officials said the Ford driver failed to stop at the scene and continued about a fourth of a mile down the road before it broke down because of the impact of the accident. The truck driver followed the Ford and stopped in front of the car after the car broke down, police said.

When the truck driver got out to exchange insurance information, two young men got out of the Ford with two children and then got into a grey van that pulled up. One of the young men attacked the truck driver, "knocking him to the ground and striking him several times with his fists," according to officials.

Another driver on the highway recorded the assault on video, which was shared with the sheriff's office.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department Vehicle Crimes Unit at 214-589-2343 or 214-749-8641.

