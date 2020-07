The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

A 61-year-old man was struck and killed while crossing a road Monday night in Dallas, police said.

Around 8:45 p.m., Thomas Johnson, 61, was crossing the 10400 block of Lake June Road from south to north, according to police.

While Johnson was walking in the street, he was hit by a 30-year-old driver headed west in the left lane, police say.

Johnson was then taken to a local hospital, police said, where he was pronounced dead.