2 killed, 3 injured in wrong-way crash on Dallas North Tollway in Frisco, authorities say

A pickup truck was going north in the southbound lanes when the head-on crash occurred, officials said.

Two people were killed Saturday night after a pickup truck drove the wrong-way on the Dallas North Tollway, officials with the Texas Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 11:50 p.m. just south of John Hickman Parkway in Frisco. A Toyota Tacoma truck was headed north in the southbound lanes of the tollway, officials said.

The truck then hit a Mercedes SUV head-on.

The driver of the truck died at the scene, according to officials.

One person who was in the Mercedes also died at the scene. Three others were taken to area trauma centers for their injuries, officials said.

Authorities are investigating the crash and did not provide any additional information.