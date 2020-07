Investigators believe a family member shot the boy accidentally.

A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Arlington, police said.

The shooting took place around 12:20 p.m. on the 4100 block of Maple Springs Drive.

Thomas Mabery had been shot in the head, police said. First responders took life-saving measures at the scene and brought him to a local hospital, but he died.

Investigators said that at this point in the case they believe a family member shot the boy accidentally.