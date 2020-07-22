1 killed, 1 taken into custody after overnight chase, Dallas police say

No one else was injured in the chase or crash, according to Dallas police.

One person was killed and another was taken into custody overnight Wednesday following a police chase, Dallas officials said.

Seagoville police were chasing a pickup truck, Dallas police said, until it crashed through a fence and into a tree on the 1300 block of Stark Road in Dallas.

Seagoville Police chase ends with the suspect vehicle crashing through a fence. One person dead on scene. pic.twitter.com/IIMZLU6dmK — Mike Forbes (@mikeforbeswfaa) July 22, 2020

One person in the car died when it crashed while another ran away from the scene. Officers with Mesquite's police department apprehended the second person, Dallas officials said.

