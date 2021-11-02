Saginaw residents fatally shoot suspected intruders, blocks apart; police say unrelated

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive, where officers responded to a report of shots fired.

SAGINAW, Texas — Saginaw police are investigating two fatal shootings in the city that happened during attempted break-ins in the same neighborhood over the last week, officials said.

Police said the shootings weren't related, but both happened blocks apart near Silverbrook Drive and Old Decatur Road.

In both incidents, a resident fatally shot a suspected intruder. Police have not released the names of the two people who died.

The most recent shooting happened shortly before 4 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Babbling Brook Drive, where officers responded to a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, they found a man dead on the porch with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers talked with the home's resident, who said they woke up about 3:50 a.m. to someone banging on their front door. They asked them to leave, and the man began to walk away.

The man then turned around and "rushed the resident," according to the news release. That's when the resident fired shots at the man, striking him.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and no charges have been filed.

An earlier shooting in Saginaw happened shortly before midnight on Oct. 26, when a burglary was reported in the 600 block of Oak Hollow Trail.

A man who lived at the home had called 911 to report that a person forced his way into the home. The resident said he shot the intruder, according to police.

When officers arrived at the home, they found a man dead inside the entry way with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police learned that two other suspects had fled the area and that the suspects knew the people who lived at the home. One of the suspects, a 14-year-old, has been identified by police.