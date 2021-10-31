Halloween weekend crime roundup: Dallas, Fort Worth police respond to multiple shootings and a hit-and-run

The hit-and-run killed one woman and left two injured.

Dallas and Fort Worth police responded to multiple shootings and a hit-and-run over the weekend. The reported shootings in both cities claimed at least two lives and injured at least one more. Here's a roundup of what happened.

Dallas

Man dies in shooting, police say

A 27-year-old man died in a shooting around 9:52 p.m. Saturday at 1631 E. 11th Street, Dallas police say. They found the victim, Robert Reynonso, in a parking lot at an auto repair shop with a single gunshot wound in his neck. Dallas Fire-Rescue took Reynonso to a hospital, where he died.

Police have identified a suspect.

The Dallas Police Department's Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in this case. Contact Detective Brewster Billings via email at brewster.billings@dallacityhall.com. Refer to case number 197080-2021.

Man shot to death while sitting in drive-thru, police say

Later, in the early morning hours of Halloween, a man was shot and killed while waiting in the drive-thru line at a Jack in the Box on North Jim Miller Road in eastern Dallas, police said.

Police responded to the shooting call around 1:15 a.m. They found the man dead in his car across the street as he tried to drive away.

The suspect is described as a 20-year-old, "slim built" man with "short afro styled hair," police said. The suspect was the passenger in a late model four-door dark grey Nissan, possibly an Altima, with tinted windows. The suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public’s help in this case. Anyone with information should contact Detective Jacob White via email at jacob.white@dallacityhall.com. Refer to case number 197574-2021.

Fort Worth

Man critically injured in shooting, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot Saturday night around 10:30 in the 7300 block of Marvin Brown Street, police said. Police have not arrested a suspect yet.

1 dead, 2 injured in hit-and-run, police say

One woman is dead and two others are in the hospital after a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in between McCart Avenue and the intersection of James Avenue and Crowley Road, Fort Worth police said.

Police responded to the accident shortly after 2 a.m. The three women had been involved in a single-vehicle accident on I-20 and they started walking on the right shoulder of the freeway to look for help, police said.

While they were walking, an unknown vehicle hit all three women and drove off without stopping to render aid or call police. One of the women died at the scene and the other two were taken to the hospital, police said.