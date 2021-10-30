Another giraffe has died at the Dallas Zoo, the third in just one month

The zoo said the 14-year-old giraffe died Friday evening from an unknown health issue that brought "symptoms and a quick deterioration."

DALLAS — The Dallas Zoo has lost its third giraffe within a month and is looking into what caused health issues that led to the two latest deaths, officials said.

The zoo said its 14-year-old giraffe named Jesse died Friday evening "after a less-than-week-long battle with symptoms and a quick deterioration."

According to the zoo, the symptoms "closely mirrored" those that its 19-year-old giraffe, Auggie, suffered when he died about a week before.

"While this immediately raised concerns over a possible connection, we still have intense work ahead of us to establish an exact cause or identify a possible link between the two deaths," the zoo said in a statement to WFAA.

The zoo said it's working with outside experts to investigate any possible causes as it awaits necropsy and lab reports for Jesse and Auggie.

"Our most immediate concern is to do everything possible to isolate these tragic events and protect the other animals entrusted in our care. We have put several preventative measures in place across our animal teams to help minimize possible risks from food sources and other environmental exposures. And teams are closely monitoring giraffe and similar hoofstock for any signs of illness," the zoo said in its statement Saturday.

A formal announcement, along with additional details, is expected to be made early next week, according to the zoo.

The zoo lost its 3-month-old giraffe named Marekani on Sunday, Oct. 3 after she suffered a major injury when an adult giraffe collided with her in their habitat.