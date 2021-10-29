Woman found fatally shot in Fort Worth was being stalked by suspect, police say

Stanley Szeliga, 54, was arrested and charged with the murder in the death of 22-year-old Abigail Saldana.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A woman was found fatally shot inside a vehicle in Fort Worth earlier this week and police believe she was being stalked and harassed by the suspected gunman, police said.

The suspect, 54-year-old Stanley Szeliga, was booked into jail on a murder charge for the death of 22-year-old Abigail Saldana, who was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Police said they responded to a major accident call on Highway 183 on Oct. 26 and found the victim inside her vehicle with gunshot wounds to her torso. She died at the scene.

The medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and that she died from gunshot wounds in her right arm and back.

According to police, investigators were able to determine the suspect's identity and tried to contact him, but they were unsuccessful. Police said detectives found evidence Saldana was being stalked and that she was being followed by the suspect before the shooting.

On Oct. 27, a Fort Worth SWAT team went to serve a search warrant at Szeliga's apartment in Irving and had to force their way inside after the suspect refused to come out, police said. He was found on the balcony with "several self-inflicted cut wounds" throughout his body, according to police.

After being treated at a hospital, the 54-year-old was arrested and charged with murder after police obtained an arrest warrant.

He was transported to jail in Fort Worth on a $250,000 bond.