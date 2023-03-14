Police searching for suspect wanted for shooting, killing 22-year-old in Rowlett shopping center parking lot

The Rowlett Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Virgil Allen Harris, of Mesquite, Tuesday for the murder of Kerry Cottrell.

ROWLETT, Texas — Rowlett police said a man is wanted after shooting and killing a 22-year-old during a drug deal in a shopping center parking lot.

The Rowlett Police Department issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Virgil Allen Harris, of Mesquite, on Tuesday, March 14, for the murder of Kerry Cottrell.

According to the department, officers were called to the 2100 block of Lakeview Parkway, near State Highway 66, in response to a shooting just after 12 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. When they arrived on scene, Cottrell was found shot and transported by Rowlett Fire-Rescue to a local hospital. He later died from his injuries, police said.

During the investigation, Rowlett police determined that the crime was "not a random act of violence," and Harris and Cottrell were “engaged in a narcotics transaction.”

Police said during the crime, Harris was out on bond for a 2021 aggravated robbery case out of Dallas County. Harris and the car he was driving were captured by surveillance camera. Police said he drives an orange 2021 Dodge Charger with Texas license plate SRP8905.

Police said Harris is also known to use the alias name of “Derrick Deon Dozier.”

The investigation is ongoing. If you see Harris or know of his location, police are asking that you call Rowlett Police Detective David Mayne at 972-412-6292, or 469-628-0689 or email at dmayne@rowlett.com.