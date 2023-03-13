Officials: Teen shot at park in Everman; police searching for suspect

The juvenile victim's condition is unknown at this time but police told WFAA he's stable.

EVERMAN, Texas — Everman police are searching for a teen suspect following a shooting at a park Monday evening, officials said.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called to the shooting at Johnson Park in the 1900 block of Everman Parkway. When they arrived, police said a teenage boy was found with a gunshot wound and transported to a local hospital by Everman Fire personnel.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but police said the victim is stable.

Witnesses told police that children were playing basketball when a fight broke out.

A mother, who was down the road watching her child's baseball practice, told WFAA that she heard the shots and began ducking down. She said it left the children and other parents shaken.

Police said the investigation is ongoing but confirmed to WFAA that the suspect is also a juvenile male.