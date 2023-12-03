'He killed my son': Family of 11-year-old Dallas boy killed in shooting speaks out

"He’s only 11, he didn’t do nothing wrong. This shouldn’t have happened," the victim's grandfather told WFAA.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — An 11-year-old boy was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in North Dallas, according to police.

Investigators said an adult woman was also shot and transported to a hospital and is stable.

Family members told WFAA the boy's name was Jeremiah Green and identified the adult woman as his mother, Jocelyn.

WFAA spoke with Aaron Scott, who said Jocelyn is his stepdaughter, and Cameron Hardeman who said Jocelyn is his sister.

Both men said they were in the home when the two were shot.

"It’s heartbreaking, you re-live it, it won’t go away," Scott said.

Scott said the entire family, including six children, were all at his home together early Saturday when Jocelyn's ex-boyfriend began banging on the door.

When she didn't answer, Scott said, he shot at the home.

Hardeman said he found Jocelyn bleeding -- and Jeremiah dead.

"She had blood on her," Hardeman said of his sister.

"She said, 'He killed my son, he killed my son!'” Hardeman continued.

"Seeing something like that," Scott said, was emotional.

"You know, he’s only eleven. He didn’t do nothing wrong. This shouldn’t have happened."

The two men told WFAA Jeremiah was an honor roll student. He loved Xbox, soccer and karate.

He was only in the fifth grade.

"Just last week, he was just talking about being excited to go to middle school," Hardeman shared.

"[He was] talking about the classes he wanted to take, and how he wanted to play football when he got older. A lot of dreams...a lot of dreams cut short."

Hardeman and Scott said Jeremiah and his mother were incredibly close.

"He loved his mom, and his mom loved him so much," Hardeman continued.

"They were inseparable. You didn’t see one of them without the other...since he was born, he’s never went to bed without her there."

Jocelyn is currently stable, Scott and Hardeman added.

She was shot in the hand, they added, and is recovering well from surgery.