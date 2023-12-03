Four dead in shooting at Dallas apartment, police say

The incident happened near Marsh Lane and Forest Lane in the Northwest Dallas area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DALLAS — Four people have died after a shooting at a Dallas apartment, police said Sunday evening.

Police said they responded to the incident around 7:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue, near the intersection of Marsh Lane and Forest Lane, in the Northwest Dallas area.

Details on the shooting remain unclear. Police would only say that officers arrived and found four people with gunshot wounds.

Police later said the four people died at the scene.

Police also said they do not believe there is a threat to the public.