Person dies at hospital after being gunned down near apartment door, Dallas police say

Responding officers found the shooting victim's body next to an apartment door early Tuesday morning in Dallas.

DALLAS — Homicide detectives are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person dead in Dallas, officials said.

According to Dallas police, the shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday in the 3300 block of Webb Chapel Extension. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a person lying on the ground next to the front door of an apartment.

Dallas Fire-Rescue took the man to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries, officials said. His name has not been released, pending the notification of next of kin.

Authorities said no one has been arrested at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing.