Dallas officers will not be allowed to request any more time off during the trial of fired police officer Amber Guyger.

Charged with murder in the shooting death of Botham Jean, Guyger's trial starts on Sept. 23.

Guyger shot and killed Jean in his own apartment on Sept. 6, 2018.

Off-duty but still in her uniform, Guyger said she walked into an apartment she believed was her own and shot Jean, believing he was a burglar.

RELATED: Dallas County judge hears requests regarding witnesses, evidence in Amber Guyger's pre-trial hearing

RELATED: Amber Guyger can't get a fair trial for shooting of Botham Jean in Dallas, defense attorneys say

In two separate memos, officers were told they will not be granted time off from the start of the trial through at least Oct. 7.

Detectives were also told to have their uniforms, gas masks, helmets and other gear ready.

RELATED: The Botham Jean shooting: The timeline

RELATED: 'She was interested in her job more than my son': Botham Jean's mother reacts to 911 call

RELATED: 'A tragedy on every possible level,' Dallas residents react to ex-cop's 911 call

RELATED: Amber Guyger 911 call: What she said right after shooting Botham Jean

Full coverage of Botham Jean shooting