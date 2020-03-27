Authorities are searching for a man suspected of robbing a convenience store, killing the clerk and stealing the victim's minivan.

An armed man entered the Super Big County Mart early Friday and robbed the employee who had recently opened the store, according to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of East FM 1187, south of the city of Fort Worth.

When deputies arrived just after 7 a.m., they found the employee dead of an apparent gunshot wound inside the store, the sheriff's office said.

The suspect got away in the victim's dark gray Toyota Sienna. The minivan has a Texas license plate GPB0449.

The suspect is described as having a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a surgical-type mask, a white cap with a red bill, blue zip-up hoodie, gray pants and black shoes. He was also one wearing glove.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, authorities said. The sheriff's office says not to approach him and to call 911 if you see him.

Anyone with information should contact Tarrant County authorities at 817-884-1213.

