A 28-year-old man died Wednesday morning in Denton after he was hit by a car, Denton police said.

The man was believed to be in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-35 in Denton when he was hit at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, police said. No arrests have been made and police said the driver of the car was not believed to be intoxicated.

The crash is still being investigated, police said.

More on WFAA: