A 28-year-old man died Wednesday morning in Denton after he was hit by a car, Denton police said.
The man was believed to be in the middle of the southbound lanes of I-35 in Denton when he was hit at 8:36 a.m. Wednesday, police said. No arrests have been made and police said the driver of the car was not believed to be intoxicated.
The crash is still being investigated, police said.
