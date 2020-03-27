DALLAS — A City of Dallas sanitation worker is dead after he and a coworker got in a physical altercation, Dallas police say.
The suspect is in custody on suspicion of murder, according to police.
The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the 7000 block of Red Bud Drive, when an argument between the two workers escalated.
During the fight, police say one person stood over the other and struck him several times in the face. The suspect then fled the scene, but was later found.
The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Police did not identify either individual.
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
