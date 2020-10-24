Police: Suspect arrested after allegedly shooting man who was trying to fix flat tire

The 33-year-old man who was shot told officers that the suspect pointed a handgun at him and demanded property, authorities said.

A 33-year-old man who was trying to fix a flat tire Friday night was shot by a suspect in Dallas, officials said.

Around 10:30 p.m., a person called 911 to report the incident near 9201 Julius Schepps Freeway.

According to Dallas police, a witness told authorities that the shooting victim had called him for help fixing the tire.

When the witness arrived, an unknown suspect pulled up in a vehicle and approached the 33-year-old man, and asked if he needed gas. At that point, the shooting victim told the suspect no, according to officials.

The witness told police that's when he heard gunshots. He called authorities to report the shooting.

According to police, the suspect left the original location and was later found with a gunshot wound at the 3900 block of Linfield Rd. Authorities did not clarify who shot the suspect, however, he was arrested and transported to the hospital.

