1 person killed, another injured in shooting at Dallas apartment complex

Investigators said gunfire from two different groups struck the shooting victims during a "major disturbance."
One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting Friday night at the Life at Stone Crest Apartments, authorities said. 

Dallas police responded to the shooting call around 11:15 p.m. at 3015 E. Ledbetter Drive.  

When authorities arrived, they found 18-year-old Nakeya Smith who had been shot. Smith was transported to a local hospital, where she died from her injuries. 

Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time. 

   

