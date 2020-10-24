North Texas outlying counties seeing rise in daily cases

In the last two weeks, Lamar County has seen its highest number of COVID-19 cases reported per day.

DALLAS — Many counties in North Texas have recently seen a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases reported per day.

Here is a look at some of the recent trends in the area.

Parker County

Parker County had a decrease in COVID-19 cases starting around the end of August. However, this trend started rising again in mid-September.

Parker County is averaging 18.07 daily COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

The county's record 14-day average came from July 23-Aug 5 when it was averaging 29.0 cases a day.

Lamar County

Lamar County hasn't had that much of a spike in terms of COVID-19 cases other than two days.

On Sept, 4, there were 117 new COVID-19 cases in the county. On Oct. 13, there were 108 new cases.

Other than these two days, the county has never had more than 51 cases reported on a single day.

The county's highest 14-day stretch of COVID-19 cases happened in the last two weeks when it averaged 25.86 cases a day.

Grayson County

In the past two weeks, Grayson County has seen its highest 14-day average of daily COVID-19 cases with 28.07 a day.

The most reported cases in a single day happened on Sept. 16 with 167 new COVID-19 cases. The second highest day happened on Oct. 22 with 79 cases.

Johnson County

Johnson County saw its worst reported day of COVID-19 cases on July 8 with 184 cases.

The county didn't see its worst 14-day stretch until Aug. 5-Aug 18 when the county averaged 50.07 cases a day.

In the past 14 days, Johnson County is averaging 18.43 daily cases of COVID-19.

Henderson County

While Henderson County had two days with large spikes in cases on July 14 (63 cases) and July 21 (50 cases), the county has seen double-digit daily cases for nearly four months now.

From July 11-July 24, the county saw its highest 14-day daily case count average of 18.57 cases.

Henderson County is currently averaging 9.93 new cases a day during the last 14 days.

Hunt County

Hunt County recently had its second-highest day of COVID-19 cases on Oct. 21 with 71 new cases.

The record high happened on July 7 when 83 cases were reported.

The county's record 14-day average happened from June 24-July 7 when there were 25.57 new cases reported a day.