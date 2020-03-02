A man was shot and killed on Sunday in West Dallas, police said.

Police responded around 7:40 p.m. to the shooting at 4291 North Cockrell Hill Road, which Google Maps shows as the address for Mexican restaurant El Patron Tacos y Tortas al 100.

A man had been shot, police said, and died from his injuries.

Police have not yet released the name of the man while they notify his next of kin.

His death marks at least the 19th homicide Dallas has seen so far in 2020.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Patty Belew at 214-422-9275 or patty.belew@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is also offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters can call 214-373-8477 at anytime.

