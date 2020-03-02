A man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition Sunday night after a shooting in Fort Worth, police said.

Police responded to the shooting shortly after 7 p.m. on the 100 block of South Sylvania Avenue, officials said. The area appears to be a mix of commercial and residential buildings.

Police said the shooting was possibly a domestic incident.

Several persons of interest had been detained late Sunday night, police said.

Police are investigating the incident.

Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: