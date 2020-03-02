DALLAS — Two firefighters were taken to the hospital after battling a fire overnight Monday at a home in Southeast Dallas.

Crews responded to the scene shortly after 12 a.m. on the 800 block of Oslo Lane, a spokesperson said.

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire, but all of them made it out safely, the spokesperson said.

It took firefighters about an hour to extinguish the fire. During that time, one firefighter suffered from minor burns to his ears and another from overexertion. Both were taken to the hospital, and both have been released after receiving treatment.

Fire crews also say a fire investigator was bitten by a dog at the scene, but was not transported to the hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, crews say.

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA: