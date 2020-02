A man was killed early Monday after he tried to cross a highway in Fort Worth on foot, police said.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. on northbound South Freeway near Rosedale Street, officials said.

When medical personnel arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene, according to police.

He had been hit by an oncoming vehicle, police said.

