Man filming vehicle near Uptown was shot in the neck, Dallas police say

Authorities said no suspects are in custody at this time.

A shooting investigation is underway after a person was shot in the neck overnight, Dallas police said.

According to authorities around 3 a.m. near 2700 block of Howland Street, a person was walking with a group when he started to film a "suspicious-looking vehicle."

At that point, the person inside the vehicle saw and began shooting at the group. The person filming was struck in the neck. Police said he was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.