Child injured overnight in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a child injured overnight.
Officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Tanner Street.
Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a person told authorities someone drove by her house and opened fire.
A child was struck and transported to the hospital. Friday morning officials said the child is expected to survive their injuries.
Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.
