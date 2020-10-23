Child injured overnight in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Tanner Street.

Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a child injured overnight.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Tanner Street.

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a person told authorities someone drove by her house and opened fire.

A child was struck and transported to the hospital. Friday morning officials said the child is expected to survive their injuries.

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing.