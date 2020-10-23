x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Dallas's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Dallas, Texas | WFAA.com

Crime

Child injured overnight in drive-by shooting, Dallas police say

Officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Tanner Street.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Stock photo

Dallas police are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a child injured overnight.

Officials said the shooting occurred around 2:30 a.m. Friday near the 2600 block of Tanner Street. 

Officers said when they arrived at the scene, a person told authorities someone drove by her house and opened fire. 

A child was struck and transported to the hospital. Friday morning officials said the child is expected to survive their injuries. 

Authorities said the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.